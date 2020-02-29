NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 341,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,907. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

