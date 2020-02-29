NEXT Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $381,251.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007602 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00683567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

