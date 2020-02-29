NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $41.76. 266,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,184. NextCure has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

