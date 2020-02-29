Nexty (NTY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $701,630.00 and approximately $8,261.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. In the last week, Nexty has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

