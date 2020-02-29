NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 2,957,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.12%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,220 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

