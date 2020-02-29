NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NIC worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NIC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of NIC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

EGOV opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. NIC’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

