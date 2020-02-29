Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $89.38. 16,460,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

