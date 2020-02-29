Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $4.46 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $414,067.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,648.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.02589728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.03593704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00683631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00780147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00085763 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00580395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,380,108,487 coins and its circulating supply is 5,471,858,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

