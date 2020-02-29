Nimiq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $438,859.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $438,859.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,590.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.02592726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.03690733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00691290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00781121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089312 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00585171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,383,234,105 coins and its circulating supply is 5,474,984,105 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

