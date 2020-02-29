NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 776,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,116. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

