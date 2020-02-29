Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Lifted by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11,568.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555,300 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises 4.7% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.94% of NIO worth $38,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,406,000 after purchasing an additional 704,700 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,146.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,870,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,131,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,410,448. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.