Niobio Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $55,305.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $55,305.00 and $9.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

