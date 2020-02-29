Niobium Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $256.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $801,268.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.