Niobium Coin Hits One Day Volume of $42.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $808,867.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.02592151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00225574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00135548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.