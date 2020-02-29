NKN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and LATOKEN. NKN has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $1.12 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.02440311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00225241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, LATOKEN, BCEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.