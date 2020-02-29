No BS Crypto (NOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,560.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $56,560.00 and $914,596.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

