NOIA Network Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $30,372.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

