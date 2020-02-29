Noku Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $574.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. Noku has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $574.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noku has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

