Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.34 EPS and its FY20 guidance to 1.19-1.21 EPS.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 2,015,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,822. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

