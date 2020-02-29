Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $112.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.45 million and the highest is $113.60 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $110.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $510.86 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $524.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 0.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

