Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.02. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

