Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.35. 3,127,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,354. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

