Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

