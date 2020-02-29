Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 14,799 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 16.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.37% of Mercadolibre worth $104,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of MELI traded up $16.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.03. 1,023,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,725. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $436.45 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

