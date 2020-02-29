Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Purchases 16,755 Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV makes up approximately 0.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,790. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

