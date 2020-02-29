Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 1,005,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

