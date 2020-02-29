Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $87.76 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.