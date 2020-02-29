Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.84. 2,909,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.47 and a 200-day moving average of $361.01. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.