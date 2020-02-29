NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:NWE traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. 697,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,383,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.