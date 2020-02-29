Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of NVFY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. The company has a quick ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 53.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nova Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nova Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

