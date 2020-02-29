Novacoin Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $689,671.00 and approximately $750.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040371 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,577.60 or 0.99976314 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00071372 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

