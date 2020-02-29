Novacoin Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003417 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $691,216.00 and approximately $733.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.07 or 1.00069265 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

