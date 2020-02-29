Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NVS stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 4,825,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07.

Get Novartis alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.