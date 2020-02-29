NuBits (USNBT) Trading 24.7% Lower This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. NuBits has a market cap of $576,834.00 and $57.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

