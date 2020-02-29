Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $416,403.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BITBOX, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,603,751,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Koinex, Bittrex, WazirX, BITBOX, Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Zebpay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

