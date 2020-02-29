NuShares Market Capitalization Tops $962,933.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $962,933.00 and $1,170.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023962 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

