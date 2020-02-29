NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 1,235,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,353. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.64%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

