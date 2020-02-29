Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 6.0% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

