Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,503 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 1,570,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.