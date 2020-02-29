NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $108,132.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $89,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NVE by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,211. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $311.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

