NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.93 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

