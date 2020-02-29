Nxt Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Indodax, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

