OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.55 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, OAX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $281,082.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

