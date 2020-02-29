Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 203.11% and a negative net margin of 721.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 523,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,471. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

