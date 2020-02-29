Obyte 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,279.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $24.01 or 0.00278652 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $1,279.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,529 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

