Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

OXY opened at $32.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

