Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,033,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,051. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

