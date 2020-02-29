Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

