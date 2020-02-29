Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Oceaneering International worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

