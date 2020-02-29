ODEM Price Reaches $0.0438 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. ODEM has a market cap of $9.60 million and $301,052.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

